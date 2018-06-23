'Amazing to see and feel': Non-binary child says reaction to mother's story a surprise

Griff Sarauer has been amazed by the reaction to an article their mother wrote on what it means to be the parent of a non-binary child.

Many friends, acquaintances and people in their home community of Annaheim, Sask., have reached out and thanked Griff — who uses the non-gender specific pronoun "they" — and their mother for sharing their family's story.

"I think as much as it's been a journey, and it will never be easy, I feel really lucky to have people that continue to support me and let me be me, in the most me way I can be," said Griff, 20, about their family's continued love and support.

Griff's mother, Allison Sarauer, wrote a personal perspective on her family's "journey of discovery and acceptance" that she shared with the CBC.

Griff's mother, Allison, says the younger generation has set a good example for how to be open and accepting. (Allison Sarauer)

In the piece, she discusses her feelings on her child, who they named Diana, coming out as pansexual and adapting to her child's non-binary identity, including learning to use pronouns such as "they" or "them" to describe her child.

"A name and pronoun change are words. Our child is still our child," Allison wrote.

'Amazing to see and feel'

Griff said the reaction was more than they imagined it could be, as many people wrote to express support and acceptance.

"It's really showed me it can come from unexpected places," they said, noting the positive response from their small-town community of Annaheim, 129 kilometres east of Saskatoon, came as a particularly happy surprise.

"And that's been really amazing to see and feel, to feel welcomed in that community that I've kind of been afraid of for a long time."

But they also welcomed the loving words of their mother. Griff noted that it's a different matter for parents to continue to love and accept their child after they come out than it is to be proud of who they are.

"I think this is a really big statement of them saying they're proud of me and very open to telling anyone and everyone about it. That's really special."