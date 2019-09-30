Skip to Main Content
Noela Crowe-Salazar, Orange Shirt Day 1
Saskatchewan·Video

Noela Crowe-Salazar, Orange Shirt Day 1

Noela Crowe-Salazar recounts her father's experience at residential school.
Noela Crowe-Salazar recounts her father's experience at residential school. 1:07
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|