Elder Noel Starblanket dead at 73

Elder Noel Starblanket died in a Regina hospital early Monday morning surrounded by family. He was 73.

Starblanket was well-respected in the community and was known for his leadership.

He was a two-time national chief of the National Indian Brotherhood, which is now the Assembly of First Nations. He was one of the youngest chiefs in Canada when he was elected at age 24.

He also served on the board of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

