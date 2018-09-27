Project Forseti police informant faces weapons, drug charges after Saskatoon traffic stop

A police informant who is at the centre of a high-profile lawsuit against the RCMP is now facing a raft of charges, after Saskatoon police say they arrested him in possession of weapons and drugs.

Noel Harder, 39, has been charged with 26 weapons-related offences, possession of fentanyl and breach of probation.

Saskatoon police say they stopped an SUV on Tuesday evening after a report the driver was in possession of a gun.

Police found the vehicle parked near the intersection of Powe Street and Rayner Avenue. The driver had a loaded handgun, ammunition, a knife, an imitation firearm, bear spray, an axe and fentanyl in his possession, according to police.

Harder made his first court appearance on Thursday to answer to the charges.

Lawsuit against RCMP

Harder, a motorcycle dealer and convicted drug dealer, played a key role as an informant and a witness in Project Forseti — a massive police operation in Saskatoon — and the criminal trials that followed.

The operation set its sights on two motorcycle clubs — the Hells Angels and the Fallen Saints.

Harder and his family joined the federal witness protection program.

But in March, they filed a lawsuit against the RCMP, alleging the family experienced mental trauma, were dehumanized and suffered substantial financial harm while in the protection program.

None of the claims have been proven in court.