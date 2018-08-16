Regina woman says she and two kids were left without water in her home for 14 hours

Carla Henderson says she's upset the city didn't do more after what was supposed to be eight hours without water turned into fourteen.

Henderson received a notice on Monday that her water would be turned off for eight hours during the day on Tuesday. Before she left for work, she said she filled up two pots just in case the water was still off by the time she got home.

"We weren't ready for 14 hours," she said.

"How is it not a security issue and a safety concern that I didn't have water for 14 hours with two small children?"

The street Henderson lives on, in the Uplands neighbourhood, is getting repairs done on waterlines, according to the city.

Henderson said when she came home from work, she didn't see anyone working on the site. She said the water was not turned back on until 10 p.m.

Afterwards, when she called both the city and the contractor doing the work, she said she felt like she got the runaround.

"[The city] said it wasn't their issue. They said they don't control this company, but then who hired this company?"

'We need to do better'

The city does contract out the work of lining old water lines, as it requires special equipment.

Pat Wilson, director of waterworks at the City of Regina, said the city needs to do better.

Director of waterworks at the City of Regina, Pat Wilson. (CBC)

"There was a contractor who was doing work, [but] it's still the city's responsibility to make sure that things are handled in an appropriate way," she said.

According to Wilson, Henderson's complaint was not escalated appropriately by the city. She said Henderson and her neighbours should have been offered water. Wilson said that project had run into problems that day, which was the reason for the delay.

Wilson also said that the city has reviewed their practices in order to not make the same mistakes again.

Communication woes

While Wilson said that staff has followed up with the affected residents, Henderson said no one from the city has talked to her. According to Henderson, the only person she has spoken with is the project manager with the company the city hired to do the waterline work.

Henderson said she did not accept his apology or what she called excuses.

In addition to the incident on Tuesday, Henderson said the water was shut off for an hour on Wednesday with very little notice.

"Nobody cares. That's how I feel."