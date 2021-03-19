Skip to Main Content
Foul play not suspected in death of Regina teen Jaxon MacDonald, police say

The body of Jaxon MacDonald, 15, was found shortly before noon Tuesday on an island on Madge Lake, located within Duck Mountain Provincial Park. Preliminary results from an autopsy and toxicology reports don't suggest foul play, police say.

Final results of an autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending 

The body of 15-year-old Jaxon MacDonald was found shortly before noon Tuesday in Duck Mountain Provincial Park. RCMP say they do not suspect foul play in his death. (Kamsack RCMP)

No foul play is suspected in connection with the death of a Regina teen whose body was found in Duck Mountain Provincial Park on Tuesday, police say.

This comes after an investigation between the Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service into the death of Jaxon MacDonald, 15.

The final results of an autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending. 

"These preliminary results have been communicated with his family and they have been kept updated with the findings," Saskatchewan RCMP and the coroners service said in a Thursday statement.

"At this time we do not anticipate further public updates in relation to this investigation."

The teen had been reported missing after he was last seen leaving a home in the Jubilee subdivision of Duck Mountain Provincial Park, northeast of Regina and near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, on foot around 12:30 a.m. CST last Sunday.

Kamsack RCMP said his body was found shortly before noon Tuesday on an island on Madge Lake, which is located within Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

