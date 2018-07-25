No charges laid in GTH land deal investigation: RCMP

The RCMP says it will not be laying any charges after completing its investigation into the Global Transport Hub land deal that has been the centre of controversy for years.

Superintendent Paul Saganski updated the public on the investigation into the land deal Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation has been going on for about two years. Late last year RCMP sent the results of its investigation to prosecutors in Manitoba for review. Manitoba prosecutions returned the file to the RCMP on April 5.

Police told the media a few weeks ago there was a bit more investigating to do.

In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP said it "has completed its investigation into the procurement of land associated with the Global Transportation Hub and will brief media this afternoon on the outcome of the investigation."

Police said there will be a statement and followed by questions from reporters.

In February 2016, CBC reported how two businessmen made millions on a series of land deals that saw 204 acres of land wind up the hands of the government-owned GTH for far more than appraisals said it was worth.

A subsequent review by the Provincial Auditor Judy Ferguson found the GTH overpaid for the land and failed to have the appropriate policies in place. As a result, Ferguson found, the land was procured "at a significantly higher price and not in a financially responsible manner."