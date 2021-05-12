No charges laid after RCMP abduction alert last weekend

No charges are being laid after RCMP alerted the public of a possible abduction this past weekend.

RCMP say that on May 8 at about 11:50 p.m. CST, they were informed about a possible abduction after a friend had received a concerning message from a woman on Facebook. RCMP asked for the public's help finding the woman and identified a man as a suspect.

RCMP said they were concerned for a 30-year-old woman's wellbeing. The man, a 29-year-old, was wanted on a country-wide warrant for a different matter as well.

On Monday, Wynyard RCMP found the pair safe south of Bankend, Sask., shortly after 9 a.m. CST.

After investigating, RCMP laid no charges.

The man was arrested on his other warrant for being unlawfully at large and remains in custody.

RCMP say the investigation is now considered complete and they have no other information to share at this time.