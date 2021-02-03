National Lacrosse League cancels planned spring season

The National Lacrosse League is cancelling its planned abbreviated spring season.

The league announced the decision today and said it would focus on starting a traditional season in the fall.

"We have gone through many scenarios including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border, required us to pivot," commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said.

The National Lacrosse League's news release said while factors inside its control are "moving along well," things like obtaining government permission as far in advance as the league required was "no longer feasible."

The Professional Lacrosse Players Association president Zach Currier said while the union was disappointed the abbreviated 2021 season would not go ahead, players were excited to play a full season starting in the fall.

"We appreciate the league's extensive efforts to provide us the opportunity to play an abbreviated 2021 season in a safe and controlled environment throughout the changing landscape during the pandemic," he said.

The start of the 2021 season will be announced at a later date and will include the debut of Panther City Lacrosse Club from Fort Worth, Texas.

The season will be played into the spring of 2022, and initiatives that were planned for the shortened 2021 season will be announced soon.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.