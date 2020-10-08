Sask. Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority warns of COVID exposures at 2 mass gatherings

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) is warning of COVID-19 exposures at two mass gatherings in Saskatchewan's north.

NITHA, which serves Indigenous communities in northern Saskatchewan, said in a news release that the first exposure happened in Pelican Narrows on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. The second happened in Waterhen Lake on Oct. 5.

The NITHA said both exposures happened at funerals or wakes.

"Public health officials are advising individuals who were at the event during the specified dates and times listed above to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19," the news release said.

People showing symptoms of COVID-19 were asked to contact the 811 health line or their community health clinic to arrange for assessment and testing.