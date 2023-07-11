Nipawin mayor resigns hours before results of ethics investigation presented to town council

The mayor of Nipawin resigned Monday, just hours ahead of a meeting where the town council was to hear the results of an investigation sparked by an ethics complaint against her.

Joel Cardinal, the town's chief administrative officer, confirmed to CBC News that Rennie Harper resigned verbally. The resignation brings an end to a seven-year tenure for Harper, who served as mayor since 2016.

Harper's reason for resigning is not clear. Attempts to contact the former mayor have not been answered.

Nipawin, a town of 4,400 located approximately 270 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, will now have to elect a new mayor in a byelection. That has yet to be scheduled.

The nature of the ethics complaint has not been made public, but the investigation's purpose was to determine whether Harper's behaviour aligned with the town's code of ethics. The details are not released while an investigation is ongoing.

Alberta-based Bloom Centre for Municipal Education was appointed by town council to conduct the investigation. The organization's report was originally set to be presented on June 26, but Nipawin town council extended the timeframe for the investigation.

In a statement published on June 27, the Town of Nipawin said the investigation into the complaint was ongoing and that the timeframe had been extended in order to allow for a fair and impartial process.

The Bloom Centre for Municipal Education provided their report to council on Monday evening in an in-camera meeting, Cardinal confirmed.

It's not clear whether that report will be released to the public.

Cardinal said Harper's abrupt resignation means council's jurisdiction over her has now ended — meaning it may not be able to release the results of the investigation.