Nipawin, Sask. man pleads not-guilty to uttering threats against prime minister, Parliament
David Petersen is charged with threatening to shoot Justin Trudeau and blow up Parliament.
David Petersen is charged with threatening to shoot Justin Trudeau and blow up Parliament in February
A man charged with uttering threats against the prime minister and Parliament has pleaded not-guilty.
David Petersen was charged in February with threatening to shoot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and blow up Parliament.
RCMP say they became aware of the alleged threats on Feb. 12. The threats were allegedly made over the phone to a government agency.
Petersen entered his plea in provincial court in Nipawin on Wednesday. He chose to represent himself.
His trial date is set for Sept. 4 in Nipawin, Sask.
