9th homicide recorded in Regina after apparent shooting victim dies in hospital

Regina police have charged two people with first-degree murder after an apparent shooting victim has died.

Police say on Aug. 1, officers were called to Krauss Street in the Mount Royal neighbourhood. Officers found a 30-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and he was transported by EMS to hospital with serious injuries.

Police found a vehicle believed to have been involved and on Aug. 2, officers carried out an emergency services operation at a home on Wolfe Place in Regina. Officers found and arrested a man and woman. Both were charged with attempted murder using a firearm and appeared in court on Aug. 4.

Just over two weeks later, on Aug. 15, the victim died in hospital. Regina police say his name was Earl Francis Dufour and he was the ninth Regina homicide victim in 2020.

The two accused are now charged with first-degree murder. A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17 on the new charges.