Regina police say COVID-positive man refused to self-isolate, issue $2,800 ticket

A Regina man was issued a $2,800 ticket for allegedly failing to comply with COVID-19 related public health orders this week.

Police say the 52-year-old man was refusing to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. CST on Jan. 6, officers found the man near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Albert Street. He was escorted back to his home.

This is the ninth time the Regina Police Service has issued a ticket for contravening the COVID-19 public health orders since March.