Nigerian family met with kindness, instant friendship after immigrating to Swift Current

When Beatrice Agbonavbare, her husband Senator and their five-year-old son Michael immigrated to Swift Current, Sask., from Nigeria in February, they were looking for security and a better life.

They knew it would be hard, but it turned out to be less difficult than they imagined thanks to locals who went out of their way to make sure the family felt like they belonged.

"Generally I would say the people of Swift Current are amazing. They are so loving. They are so welcoming and accommodating," Agbonavbare said.

The Agbonavbares chose Swift Current because of its moderate population and because they felt it would be a good place to raise a family. They spent the first three months there living in a motel.

The family started attending Christ The Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, which Agbonavbare said was instrumental in helping them settle down in the community. In fact, the church helped them find a home.

"As a caring community, they always ask how are we faring … how we doing? And they went out of their way to make sure they got these things fixed for us. They even helped us to move our things from the motel to the place and gave us some things to settle with [like] furniture."

Life is too short. We all need each other to survive because no man is an island. And because of that, I will continue to appreciate what the people of Swift Current have done for us to make us welcome ... - Beatrice Agbonavbare

Agbonavbare also said that during the hard months, when the family was living in the motel, the Salvation Army and Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre were critical in helping the family get started in a strange new place.

Having been in the country for less than a year, the Agbonavbares don't yet have their own transportation. But Christ The Redeemer Roman Catholic Church has that covered.

"We're so happy because they always assist us with mobility. Not being mobile somehow, you're restricted to go to places. But they go out of their way to offer a ride anywhere we want to go. They always assist us. So I'm very grateful today," said Agbonavbare.

Beatrice, Senator and five-year-old Michael Agbonavbare immigrated to Saskatchewan from Nigeria in February 2023. (Submitted by Beatrice Agbonavbare)

Setting up schooling

Meanwhile, her son Michael has special needs, and socialization and education is extremely important for his well-being and growth. This posed a challenge, as the family moved to Swift Current during the school year.

That's when Suzie Berg, student services co-ordinator for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools, stepped in.

"She put all her efforts to make sure my child gets into school this year. She did her best to make sure my child — because he really needs it to associate with other children — would get in," said Agbonavbare.

"l sincerely want to give a special appreciation to her for that. That was a good one that she did for my child. So I'm very grateful to her."

Berg also helped the family navigate the Saskatchewan health-care system as newcomers.

I'm shocked that Beatrice would do this. But yet I'm not surprised that Beatrice would do this, because this is how appreciative she is of all of the people in our community that have helped her move forward as a citizen of Swift Current.​​​​​ - Suzie Berg

CBC decided to surprise Berg with a call. When CBC told her that Agbonavbare had called out her kindness publicly, she had to stop herself from getting too teary on the radio.

"I'm shocked that Beatrice would do this. But yet I'm not surprised that Beatrice would do this, because this is how appreciative she is of all of the people in our community that have helped her move forward as a citizen of Swift Current," said Berg.

"It always feels really good to be acknowledged by a family publicly or privately. Because it often happens privately, especially when you're dealing with families with special needs. You just want to help them in any way that you can."

The Agbonavbares chose to live in Swift Current because of its moderate population and because they felt it would be a good place to raise a family. (City of Swift Current )

As for Michael, Berg said she's seen him get engaged in his new school.

"It took him a bit to get settled and get used to a new building and being away from his parents. But he's doing really well and he's always excited to be at school and always shows up with a smile on his face."

As Agbonavbare reflects on this past year of immense change for her family and the profound kindness they experienced, she wants to encourage others in Saskatchewan to be kind to each other. She said many people today are suffering, whether it's with mental health and depression, finances, health or something else.

"Life is too short. We all need each other to survive because no man is an island. And because of that, I will continue to appreciate what the people of Swift Current have done for us to make us welcome and say Swift Current is our new home."

Agbonavbare said her family of three is proud to be a permanent part of the community.

"It's good to be good. And I know that if this good continues, the world would be a better place."

