NHL announces outdoor game at Regina's Mosaic Stadium in 2019

Flying pucks will replace footballs at Mosaic Stadium in Regina when the National Hockey League takes over for one day later this year.

The NHL announced Tuesday that Regina will host the Heritage Classic outdoor game at the 33,000-seat stadium, which opened in 2017 as the new home of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 26, 2019.

