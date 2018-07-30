Newcomer to Regina rescues man from drowning, attempts to save another

A man who moved to Canada from Egypt just one month ago helped save the life of a Regina resident who was drowning at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

Mohamed Elzeldin Mohamed was at the park with friends for a barbecue on July 28.

Mohamed said they heard a woman yelling for help and ran to the beach.

When they got there, they saw two men in the water, in drastic need of help. Mohamed and his friends sprang into action.

"I can swim, but not perfectly, so I tried what I could," Mohamed said. "I feel it's a duty for every capable man to help whenever needed, especially if his help may save another human life."

The friends were successful in saving one of the men, who was still kicking when they got there, but the other was already presumed dead.

It was not enough to save him. - Mohamed Elzeldin Mohamed

Mohamed said the 35-year-old from Regina was tangled up in a net and couldn't get his legs out. By the time the friends got the first man to shore, with the help of someone on a jet ski, the second man had sunk below the surface.

When they pulled him from the water, the group called 911. The pharmacist-by-trade said that without a defibrillator, there was not much he could do at that point.

Police arrived on the scene 15 minutes later, followed by Stars air ambulance.

The victim was given CPR.

"It was not enough to save him," Mohamed said.

Mohamed said all parks in the province should have emergency responders and lifesaving equipment present, especially on weekends in the summer.

The man who died had been attending a family gathering. Police have not released the victim's name.