New Zealand team bridges Indigenous cultures with haka at Sask. Powwow

Indigenous cultures converged at a Saskatchewan powwow when a New Zealand softball team performed the haka, a traditional dance of that country's Māori people.

In 2001, Evan Taypotat was 21-years-old and travelled to play fastball in New Zealand. Now, 18 years later, Chief Taypotat hosted a New Zealand team at Kahkewistahaw First Nation so they could experience their first powwow.

"It was really an eye opener to have two Indigenous groups meeting in a ceremony," Chief Taypotat said.

The ISA Softball Under-18 Team travels to Canada yearly. They've played Indigenous teams in the past but had never been able to attend a powwow.

On July 9, the New Zealand team played the Kahkewistahaw First Nation team, with the Kahkewistahaw team winning 6-5. Then the players were fed and invited to participate in the Grand Entry.

During the powwow, the New Zealand Team gathered in the centre and performed their haka.

"When they did the haka for us, a lot of our people, their eyes were opened and they realized that they're Indigenous people from New Zealand, the Māori," Chief Taypotat said.

"I was happy for people, they got to see something really powerful."

Craig Waterhouse, head coach of the New Zealand team, said most of his players are Indigenous.

"That was an amazing experience, something none of those boys will ever experience again in their life," Craig Waterhouse said.

The New Zealand Team had the opportunity to see the Kahkewistahaw First Nation on July 8 and 9, 2019. (Just Softball ISA/Facebook)

Waterhouse said it's important for the kids to be able to see similarities between Canadian Indigenous peoples and Māori, including how disadvantaged the groups were in the past.

Chief Taypotat said he hoped it would help his own people understand the similarities between the two peoples as well.

"At the end of the day, we're all the same Indigenous people," Chief Taypotat said.

The New Zealand ISA Softball Team photographed a variety of dancers while attending their first Powwow. (Just Softball ISA/Facebook)

'We're like brothers across the sea'

Terence Friday, who is from Piapot First Nation, has been dancing at powwows for more than 10 years. He said he hadn't seen anything quite like the one on Kahkewistahaw.

Friday said he felt a connection with the New Zealand dancers.

"We're like brothers across the sea," he said. "There's a bond that you can't you can really talk about — it's just like something you feel toward one another."