New Year's Eve fireworks: What's allowed in Saskatoon and Regina

Not all Saskatchewanians will have the option to set off fireworks to celebrate New Year's Eve.

In Regina, no one is allowed to set off recreational fireworks within the city limits unless they have a permit issued by the fire marshal and are a licensed fireworks supervisor or pyrotechnician.

In Saskatoon, you just need to be over the age of 18 — or have adult supervision — and be on private property.

Mike Ralston, deputy chief with the Saskatoon Fire Department, said low-hazard fireworks can only be discharged between dusk on New Year's Eve and 12:15 a.m. CST on New Year's Day.

Low-hazard fireworks are designed for recreational use and include roman candles and sparklers. They travel less than 50 metres high.

"We ask people to follow the manufacturer's instructions and have water close at hand," said Ralston. "You are responsible for all the debris that may land on spectators or anyone else's property so obviously we'd ask you to pay attention and if there's a wind we wouldn't want you to discharge them because you can't control where they go.

"Familiarize yourself with the space and the type of firework being discharged."

The Saskatoon Fire Department warns residents not to light or hold a lit firework in your hand or try to relight fireworks that didn't go off.