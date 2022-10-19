New women's addiction recovery residence in west-central Sask. focused on reuniting families

A new addiction recovery residence in west-central Saskatchewan is aiming to reunite mothers with their children.

Starlight House is a women-only home located near the Prairie Sky Recovery Centre (PSR) main residence in Leipzig, Sask., located roughly 150 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Jacqueline Hoffman, CEO of the centre, said the new building means PSR will house all of its male clients in the main residence, while women will have their own space.

Hoffman said staff at Starlight House will conduct workshops on resumé building, meal planning and household budgeting. It will also allow moms' visits with their kids while they're in treatment to go for whole weekends, rather than a few hours.

"We wanted to create an environment for [mothers] so they're safe and secure, and they were able to work through some of the programs we've provided for them as well as reconnect with their children," she said on CBC's The Morning Edition Wednesday.

"Addiction is a family issue — and it can also be a family recovery."

LISTEN | Women's-only addiction recovery residence opens in Leipzig, Sask.: The Morning Edition - Sask 11:02 Women’s-only addiction recovery residence opens in Leipzig, Sask. Host Stefani Langenegger hears how the Starlight House in Leipzig, Sask. is helping one woman in her recovery journey and helping her imagine a future for herself and her children.

Starlight Cardinal, a transitional client at PSR, is the namesake for this new residence.

She came to the centre 11 years ago after leaving a serious domestic violence situation and having her children apprehended in Alberta.

Cardinal said the more intensive program helped her work through her intergenerational trauma and grief through counselling, which ultimately helped her begin her healing journey.

"I was just able to open up here and find out who I really am," she said.

Hoffman said Cardinal's awakening was part of the reason why the house was named after her.

Hoffman said they were able to learn from Cardinal's relapses and evaluate the need for certain supports, such as programs dealing with domestic violence and parenting in recovery.

"Every time Starlight came to us, she learned from us, but we also learned from her," Hoffman said.

"If we would have been able to provide this to Starlight initially, maybe she wouldn't have had those relapses and maybe we could have set her on a better path. That's why we developed the Starlight House."

It also honours Cardinal's resilience, Hoffman said.

"We wanted her to understand that we care very much about her and we care about her journey," she said.

"It just seemed like a very suitable and very perfect name."

Cardinal, who now has plans to become a support worker at PSR after she's finished a one-year program, said she's still shocked that she has a building named in her honour.

"It just feels amazing and wonderful. I never thought something like this would be happening to me," she said.

"I can't wait for [Starlight House] to offer some of the help to others that has been given to me."