Regina announces details of new winter festival coming next year

Regina residents can look forward to a new winter festival next year. The inaugural Frost Regina will take place from Feb. 2 to 13.

Tim Reid, president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited, said at a news conference Thursday that the festival has activities for all ages and price ranges.

"No matter what your budget is, there is something for you. You want to come downtown? It's about food and flavour and skating and light and ice sculptures that are going to fill up this park," he said.

The festival's events will take place at four hubs: Evraz Place, the Wascana Centre, downtown Regina and the warehouse district.

It will feature activities including interactive light displays, concerts including Big Wreck, dog sledding, Indigenous storytelling, an outdoor art gallery, skating rinks, and an outdoor curling game between Matt Dunstone and Kevin Koe.

The city has committed $210,000 to the festival.

Reid also said provisions have been made to accommodate unpredictable weather.

"We recognize if the weather is a little bit unfavourable, then you want to spend more time indoors, and so everywhere that we are programming, there'll be an opportunity to have fire pits, there'll be an opportunity for indoor programming."