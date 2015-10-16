New trial ordered for man acquitted of cocaine trafficking, who had argued his charter rights were violated

Saskatchewan's appeals court has ordered a new trial for a man who was acquitted of drug trafficking charges after the judge in his initial trial found the accused's Charter rights had been breached during a search and seizure.

The man was charged in October 2015 with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking after being stopped for speeding on Highway 1 near Maple Creek, Sask.

According to the April 18 appeal court decision, written by Justice Lian Schwann, the RCMP officer soon became suspicious during the stop.

The man seemed nervous, had lit a fresh cigarette and had several air fresheners attached to the steering column of his truck. The officer knew these to be ways to mask the smell of drugs, according to the judgement. The officer also saw that even though the truck was a rental vehicle, it had a radar detection device.

"By this point in their interaction, [the officer] suspected illegal drugs were involved," the appeal judge wrote.

Suspicion leads to questioning

The officer ran the man's licence and registration through police databases and found nothing. He told the man he was free to go.

He then took a few steps away from the truck, stopped, and asked if the man would mind being asked a few more questions, to which the man agreed.

The officer did not believe the man's answers lined up. That, along with the suspect's nervousness, led the officer to believe he had the grounds to arrest the man. The officer told the suspect to exit the truck and head to the patrol car, according to the decision.

The man had been compliant initially, but then became resistant, questioning whether the officer had the authority to detain him.

The police officer suspected there was a large amount of drugs or money in the vehicle and told the suspect so.

The officer testified that the man asked if he would be allowed to leave if he allowed the officer to look through his duffel bag. The officer said this pleading and bargaining became a "tipping factor" that the case had gone beyond reasonable suspicion to reasonable and probable grounds for arrest.

He arrested the man, told him his rights and searched the truck, finding cocaine, hash oil and bundles of cash totalling $22,000.

The trial judge found that while it was "close to the line," the officer had a reasonable suspicion to detain Mr. Todd for purposes of a drug investigation. The judge then considered whether what the suspect said about the duffel bag was enough to move from reasonable suspicion to reasonable grounds for arrest.

"I believe the constable reacted too quickly and should have maintained his original plan of either getting a sniffer dog or possible [sic] a further conversation with the accused or other investigation," the trial judge stated.

The trial judge eventually ruled that the man's Charter rights had been infringed and excluded the evidence gathered from the truck, which led to the acquittal.

Appeal court justices revisit decision

The appeal court judges found that the trial judge did not properly consider the full scope of the case, what the suspect had said, how he said it and all of the circumstances that led up to the officer arresting him.

The appeal judges did, however, flag another Charter issue, about when and how the officer instructed the man about his right to legal counsel, and if he had done so without delay. The charter provides that everyone "has the right not to be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned."

The judges found the man's right to be informed of his right to retain and instruct counsel was breached. However, taking the officer's actions and intent as a whole, Schwann wrote the breach was "at the lower end of the spectrum" and did not require excluding the evidence.

Schwann wrote the Crown's appeal was allowed and ordered a new trial.