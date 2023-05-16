4 new temperature records set for May 15 in Sask.
As forest fires blaze in northern Saskatchewan, four temperature records were set across the province.
Hottest temperature on Monday recorded in Meadow Lake area
As forest fires engulfed northern Saskatchewan on Monday, temperature records were broken in four areas.
According to data from Environment Canada "an unseasonably warm air mass over Saskatchewan brought another day of record-breaking temperatures."
The four spots that broke records for May 15 were Nipawin, La Ronge, Meadow Lake and Waskesiu Lake.
One of the oldest records to be broken was in the Nipawin area, where it was 29 C, breaking a record of 27.1 C set in 1978.
The hottest region was the Meadow Lake area at 29.2 C.
A complete list of the old and new records:
- La Ronge area: new record of 24.5 C (old record of 23.8 C set in 2003).
- Meadow Lake area: new record of 29.2 C (old record of 27.8 C set in 2018).
- Nipawin area: new record of 29 C (old record of 27.1 set in 1978).
- Waskesiu Lake area: new record 28.4 C (old record of 24 C set in 2018).