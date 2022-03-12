Year-round skate park opens doors in Regina's REAL District

The Canada Centre in Regina's REAL District — formerly known as Evraz Place — is usually home to cattle during Agribition, classic cars during car shows or recreational vehicles during home shows.

Now, it's also home to an indoor skate park.

The Heritage Skate Park opened this past week in a 15,000 square foot section of the building, which is operated by the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd.

The skate park shares the building with four new basketball courts, a pickleball hub and a space dubbed the Volleybarn — a space for club volleyball teams.

Shane Reoch, president of the Regina Skateboarding Coalition, said he's relieved and excited that people are finally able to use the park.

"We've had a lot of skaters already this week and I think it's only going to grow over the coming weeks," he said.

Shane Reoch, president of the Regina Skateboarding Coalition, says some of the people who used the previous park are now volunteering at its new location. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Heritage Skate Park formerly operated in the Heritage building — which was on the REAL campus — between 1997 and 2013. The park closed when the building was demolished to make way for the new Mosaic Stadium.

In March 2021, the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. leased the Agribition building to the coalition for six weeks so it could build a temporary park. But public health orders put into effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic's third wave delayed its opening.

Now, after working with REAL, the coalition has completed what Reoch calls the first phase of its new park. It includes ramps, rails and lots of floor space to ride. The goal, said Reoch, is to add other features to the park over the next couple of years.

A skater performs a trick at the Heritage Skate Park in Regina. The new skate park holds its grand opening on March 19. Skating is free for all that day. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

He says its central location and larger space will help the skateboarding community grow.

"A lot of people grew up [at the old park] as skaters," he said. "People who are volunteering to make this happen, they helped build this, they're helping keep it going."

That includes Reoch's two sons, who are now both involved in running the new park.

Skaters take full advantage of new space

The park is also attracting new skaters, like Ray Crozier. The 13-year-old has only been skating for a couple of years, but has been to the park twice during its opening week.

He lives nearby and enjoys having an affordable, year-round skateboarding option.

Ray Crozier, 13, says he likes having a year-round skateboarding option close to his home. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

"I think it's important to have because you get really rusty over the winters," he said. "When you come back in the summertime ... you have to rebuild and get to where you were at the end of last summer."

He said he's seen new skaters at the indoor park he hasn't seen before at outdoor facilities.

More experienced skaters like 20-year-old Logan Lupanko — who's been riding since he was 10 — are also using the park. He used to skate at the park's old indoor locations, but says the new central location is convenient. He's also enjoying the larger space.

"I came at least 10 times so far," Lupanko said. "I definitely like the creative freedom. There's no boundaries with it."

Logan Lupanko, 20, says he knows many of the people who use the park. He's visited numerous times since it opened. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Skating sessions exclusively for those who are part of the LGBTQ community or identify as female are also held at the park. Those sessions are run by Regina skateboarding group Femmes Across the Board.

An official opening will be held on March 19 at 11 a.m. Reoch said it will include a blessing from an Indigenous elder and free skating for all patrons.