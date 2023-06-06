New season of survival series set in northern Saskatchewan

The latest season of the History Channel's survival reality show Alone is set in Saskatchewan, with contestants braving the harsh conditions of the north.

Now on its 10th season, the series follows a group of 10 participants left in the wilderness with no more than a backpack of supplies. The contestant who can survive the longest earns $500,000 USD.

James 'Wyatt' Black, a business owner from Ontario, is one of two Canadian survivalists competing this season.

He has been a fan of the show since it came out.

"This year, the stars kind of aligned and I just took a shot at it and one thing led to another and next thing you know, I'm in the woods alone," said Black in an interview with Stefani Langenegger, host of CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition.

'Wyatt' Black is one of two Canadians participating in Season 10 of the survival series. (The HISTORY Channel)

Black has always been the outdoorsy type. He grew up in Dorset, Ont., on the small marina his parents owned and often went trapping and fishing.

"Every aspect of my life was something to do with the wilderness, the outdoors," said Black.

"I had a fabulous Grade 5 teacher who used to take us on Whitewater canoe trips and extended camping trips right from the time we were in Grade 5.… Just every part of my life kind of led to a little bit of the knowledge needed."

There are no camera crews out with the contestants, so they document their own journeys. Each contestant carries enough camera equipment to capture their experience for an extended period, and show producers periodically come out to exchange batteries and memory cards.

Along with camera equipment, contestants are allowed 10 survival items as they compete in the wilderness.

Black's backpack contained of a pot, sleeping bag, saw, paracord, axe, snare wire, multi-tool, bow and arrow, a fishing line and 25 hooks.

"I wouldn't have changed any of the 10 items I took, that's for sure," said Black.

"I utilized every one of them for more than one use."

Black said he is grateful for the opportunity to be on the show and recommends others get out into nature as well.

"Not everybody's going to get the opportunity I got and it's really too bad," said Black.

"I think everybody should have that opportunity, maybe not for quite as long as we did, but you know, at least for a couple weeks."

Alone season 10 premieres this Thursday, June 8, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on The History Channel. The series is also available to stream on STACK TV.