Federal government appoints new Sask. judges

The federal government has named two judges to Saskatchewan's higher courts and appointed two lawyers to the position of judge in the province.

Judge Jeffrey Kalmakoff has been appointed to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal after serving as a justice in the Court of Queen's Bench, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Kalmakoff replaces judge Peter Whitmore, who elected to be a supernumerary judge as of last month. That means Whitmore will work part-time, essentially, with a reduced workload until he chooses to retire.

Judge Natasha Crooks had been a judge in the Saskatoon provincial court and has now been appointed as a justice of the Court of Queen's Bench. She replaces Judge Catherine Dawson, who is based in Regina, who has also elected to work as a supernumerary judge.

Lawyer Neil Robertson has been appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina. Robertson replaces Brian Barrington-Foote, who was elevated to the Court of Appeal last year.

Crown prosecutor Beverly Klatt has been appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench. She will replace Kalmakoff.