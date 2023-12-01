New Regina volunteer group provides free dog walking service for those with mobility issues

Glenda Jeffries panicked when she got sick because she didn't know how she would walk her poodle Josie.

The Regina senior is grateful that Dog Paaws, a new Regina volunteer organization, came to her rescue.

Dog Paaws pairs up seniors and those with mobility issues with a volunteer that will walk their dogs and provide pet assistance for free. Since its inception in October, three Regina residents with mobility issues, including Jeffries, have been matched.

Jeffries, who lives alone, said she used to take Josie on long walks every day, but that became impossible when she got sick.

"I was in tears and quite panicky. At that time I couldn't walk to the bathroom. I was so short of breath and I just couldn't make it. I thought this is not going to be good for Josie. Josie needs that exercise," Jeffries said.

"The thought of losing Josie forever, that was really horrible."

Jeffries said she doesn't know what she would do without Dog Paaws.

"It makes it so that I still have contact with my dog," Jeffries said.

"I'd be very lonely without her, so it's been really, really nice."

Watch | Regina senior thankful for service that helped her keep her poodle: Regina volunteer group provides free dog walking service for those with mobility issues Duration 1:49 Featured Video A new Regina volunteer organization named Dog Paaws pairs up seniors and those with mobility issues with a volunteer that will walk their dogs and provide pet assistance for free.

Doug Lambert walks Josie every other day. He joined Dog Paaws because he was looking for a way to give back to the community after he retired.

"There's so many dogs out there now that you hear about that are in rescues and the Humane Society, and they're trying to find homes for them," Lambert said.

"I think if seniors can keep their dogs longer in their own home, they're happier, and for the dog you give it an opportunity to get some exercise. I think it just helps out."

Ayrianna Hrenyk, the lead co-ordinator of Dog Paaws, said keeping dogs out of shelters and supporting those with mobility issues is what the service is all about.

"We at Dog Paaws are super concerned about making sure that senior citizens and people with mobility issues have the support and care that they need to make sure that they have that bond still with their dogs," Hrenyk said

"There's multiple studies out there that show that having an animal in the home is just like such a high benefit."

Listen| Regina volunteer group offers free walking service: The Morning Edition - Sask 7:35 Regina group pairs volunteer dog walkers with owners who have mobility issues Featured Video A new organization in Regina is matching seniors with a volunteer dog walker. We will hear more about Dog and Pet Assistance and Walking Services -- or Dog Paaws -- and how it is already helping people and their pets stay together.

Hrenyk said the service doesn't only benefit those who need help with their dogs.

"We have volunteers who are both older and younger volunteers, which allows for community to be built in friendships and stuff like that through something as simple as walking a dog," Hrenyk said.

Hrenyk said she is trying to spread awareness about Dog Paaws so that more people with mobility issues will sign up for the free service. The organization sets up meet and greets for volunteers and dog owners to find the right fits.

The service looks for friendly, dog-loving volunteers, Hrenyk said.

While Jeffries loves the help from Dog Paaws, she hopes to get back to walking Josie, because she misses that connection with her poodle.

"I'm hoping to get better and then I'll open up that spot for someone else to take it," Jeffries said.