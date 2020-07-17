New $2.4M pool opens in Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

A new $2.4-million pool has opened in Buffalo Pound Provincial Park. After years of construction, it replaces a previous pool that had to be removed due to age.

"We certainly did miss it and we certainly do welcome this," said Dave Bjarnason, park manager for Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

People had been going other places and not stopping into the park because it did not have a pool, Bjarnason said. He said he they will now come and enjoy the pool once again. The park is about 55 kilometres northwest of Regina.

The new Buffalo Pound Provincial Park pool is smaller than the previous one, but has an accessible entrance. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Bjarnason said there are restrictions in place during the pandemic. Only 50 people will be allowed in at once and they will be asked to leave after two hours. In between each group, there will be a 15-minute break to clean all the touch points. The staff is modelling their restrictions after the Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park and Pike Lake Provincial Park pools, he said.

"That's the most equitable way to do it," Bjarnason said. "We ran it yesterday and it seemed to work good."

The 4,000 square foot pool is smaller than the previous one, but has a sloped entrance for a barrier free access. Itwill have a capacity of 260 people when COVID-19 restrictions are not in place.

Gene Makowsky is the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport for Saskatchewan. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Gene Makowsky, Minister of Parks, Sports and Culture for the province, attended the soft opening Friday.

"When my kids were growing up, we spent a lot of time at the old pool here," Maskowsky said. "I know so many families are excited and this community is and surrounding areas, very excited, to have this asset back available."

Makowsky said this pool was a priority as the provincial government is trying to keep up with the camping trends and amenities that families are asking for.

Park staff advises the families waiting in line of the new pool guidelines at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park on July 17, 2020. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Makowsky said he doesn't think the pool will bring more people than desired in one spot during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are protocols in place and also park staff is — from what I've seen and experienced from them — they take this situation very seriously," Maskowsky said. "I think we have that covered off pretty well."

No additional restrictions in place for parks in elevated risk zones: ministry

On July 15, 2020, the Saskatchewan Health Authority advised the public that there was an elevated risk of transmission in some areas of the province.

Maskowsky said provincial parks in those regions are still open and following the same guidelines as usual, such as asking only Saskatchewan residents to stay in sites and doing expanded cleaning.

"The signage and all those things, the cleaning protocols — that's the part that we're concentrating on in the parks," Maskowsky said.

The Ministry of Park, Sport and Culture said in a statement it is monitoring the outbreak situations and may implement additional measures if needed.

The ministry said there are enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols throughout the parks, community events are postponed, signage is posted to caution visitors about the risk of COVID-19 and any unwell employees are staying home.