Federal government announces new money for first responders' mental well-being

The mental health and well-being of first responders was top of mind at a funding announcement on Monday.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor released Supporting Canada's Public Safety Personnel: An Action Plan on Post Traumatic Stress Injuries on Monday. The announcement brought with it $29 million in new funding.

"The plan will support research, prevention, early intervention, stigma-reduction, care and treatment for all types of public safety personnel," a news release said.

The plan includes an $9 million over five years — to fo with $11 million previously announced — for a new research consortium to look at post traumatic stress injuries for safety personnel.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment will look into the matter.

The federal government will also be providing $10 million for an internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy pilot. The money will "provide better access to care and treatment for public safety personnel."

Another $10 million will go towards a study of the mental health of RCMP recruits in an effort to develop mental wellness and remedial strategies that can be applied to other emergency response organizations.

According to a news release, the action plan was created after consultation with public safety organizations, different levels of government, academics, union representatives mental health professionals and non-government organizations.

Better late than never

Goodale acknowledged that Monday's announcement should have happened decades ago.

"[Emergency responders] save lives every day on the job and society needs to be very grateful to them," he said. "It would have been a good idea for this to have been done 20 or 30 years ago, but it's being done now, it's being done well, by enormously competent professionals."

Goodale said the plan has received support from professionals within the industry, both on the management and leadership side and on the union and employee side.

Officials representing police, paramedics and firefighters lauded the plan in the news release.

"There's no doubt front-line police personnel are disproportionately affected by mental health challenges, not just as a result of the work they do," Tom Tamatakis of the Canadian Police Association said.

"Having the federal government play a leadership role will help coordinate these efforts and ensure that the health and well-being of our members is front and centre."