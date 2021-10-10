New Generations exhibit from Regina artist Victor Cicansky puts emphasis on family

Well-known artist Victor Cicansky likes to tell his life story through art, and his newest exhibit Generations will tell stories across four generations of family members.

The Slate Fine Art Gallery in Regina is set to open on Thursday with artwork from Victor's family including his father, Frank Cicansky — who was also an artist and encouraged Victor's artistry with an emphasis on hands-on work in what he called a "creative environment."

Victor explained how his father used to draw and tell stories, often reiterating life stories in his pictures.

"One of my brothers came home and said, 'So and so was throwing rocks at me.' My dad [sat] down and [drew] a little picture of a boy running and another boy throwing rocks," he told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers.

This piece is from Frank Cicansky, Victor's father, and will also be on display in the Slate Fine Art Gallery exhibit. (Gary Robins)

"It's about life, it's about the things that you do, it's about things that interest you … I'm hoping this show does a little bit of that at least."

And his life includes his children and grandchildren, whose artistic expressions are also being shown at the exhibit.

"They're curious and [interested] to learn," he said. "I'm hoping that this show [will] encourage people to think more seriously about kids' art."

Victor's piece, Pear Bonsai, is a sculpture of a small Bonsai-looking tree with a single heavy, ripe pear dangling from it. (Gary Robins)

Beyond displaying generations of his family's art, Victor told Powers that he wants to bring light to art education.

He said it's not given the importance it deserves.

"We live right now in an art ecology where there's a drought. Not much is done to support the arts, that's the real problem," he said.

"What we need are creative thinkers. The people who get involved in the arts think differently … you come up with interesting ideas and interesting solutions."

Cicansky's art piece, Grape Bench I, is a bench that appears to be almost alive with grapes hanging from vibrant branches as a backing. It will be on display beginning Thursday. (Gary Robins)

Victor's stories are told through his often bronze and ceramic sculptures, a medium he has showcased across Canada and beyond.

His inspiration is drawn from personal experience, but often told through colourful creations of nature and produce.

Victor's love of fruits and vegetables is pulled from his passion for gardening. Earlier this year, a gazebo built with his artistic touch was installed at McLeod Park in the Grow Regina community garden.

"I grew up with a landscape of gardens, I love gardens, I'm a big gardener still and vegetables have made a big impact on my life" he said.

Slate's art exhibit featuring Victor and his family is set to continue until Nov. 6. Thursday's opening will begin with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., and attendees will need to be fully vaccinated.