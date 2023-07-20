New downtown Regina mural represents accessible transit, home, reclamation of culture

Those who find themselves in downtown Regina along 11th Avenue will now be greeted with a new mural that's both colourful and packed with meaning.

The mural depicts the grassroots organization Better Bus Youth's vision for Regina — a future with inclusive, accessible public transit.

It's called Rediscovering Home and was unveiled at Revera Renaissance Retirement Home Thursday morning.

From the street, the mural looks like a bus riding along the sidewalk, with a door in between the two walls acting as a bus accordion. Its occupants include children, a elder man with a cane, a dog and a pregnant woman. All the passengers are looking through a window at a beautiful Saskatchewan sky.

Jayda Delorme of the Cowesses First Nation was the lead artist of the mural. She said she wanted it to focus on the concept of 'home' in Saskatchewan. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Lead artist Jayda Delorme of Cowessess First Nation said she wanted the painting to connect those in urban centres like Regina with the Prairie lands.

"I really wanted to make sure I highlighted and was able to capture home. The homelands of the Prairies. [I wanted] it to be a reminder to people who pass by and also Indigenous people, because sometimes it can be a little hard to live in the city," said Delorme.

"I know sometimes I miss home and I miss these valleys and the skies, especially the stars."

Delorme said the mural shows how buses can allow children, youth, those with disabilities and more rediscover their Prairie home.

"The colourful handprints lift the silhouettes and show Saskatchewan solidarity. The Prairie scenery showcases the beauty of being the 'land of the living skies,'" said Delorme. "The vibrant florals represent identity. Indigenous people use florals to identify individuals and families."

She said the sacred medicine sage in the mural signifies the healing power of nature and the reclamation of culture as younger generations reclaim knowledge of using medicine plants through tradition. The valleys in the mural represent the Fort Qu'Appelle Valley, where the historic signing of Treaty 4 occurred.

The mural looks like a bus riding along the sidewalk. Its occupants include children, a elder man with a cane, a dog and a pregnant woman. All the passengers are looking at a beautiful Saskatchewan sky outside the window. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Combining beauty with advocacy

Work on the mural began on July 10. Organizers said 18 youth volunteers came out to help make the piece. The project was a collaboration between Better Bus Youth, Regina Downtown Business Improvement District and Revera Renaissance Retirement Living.

Sophia Young, founder of Better Bus Youth, said murals like Rediscovering Home beautify the city and show Saskatchewan pride.

"I know many times when people think of Saskatchewan, we can think that it's flat and it's boring, and there's not so much to do," said Young.

"But when you see that there's beauty in our people, in our culture, in our connections, our community and our lands … and we take the initiative to go and take care of those people, those lands and those connections … we can do wonderful things for our city."

Volunteers paint the 'Rediscovering Home' mural in downtown Regina. (Submitted by Sophia Young)

Better Bus Youth is currently advocating for free public transit in Regina for youth under the age of 18.

"We worked hard and we got free transit for youth under the age of 13. And that's very important so that they can have the opportunities that they need. But now that needs to extend forward to when they're in high school," Young said.

"We need to make sure that they have the things that they need so that they can go to school, that they can participate in their community and get the wider resources they need."

Better Bus Youth said the 11th Avenue mural represents its vision for more accessible transit in Regina. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

As for the neighbours, numerous residents of the downtown area and Revera Renaissance Retirement Home attended the unveiling of the mural. Esther Drews said she watched the project from beginning to end from her apartment window.

"I thought, 'Oh that's going to be nice.' And it is. It's beautiful. They did a lot of work on it," said Drews.

Delorme said she is itching to create more murals in Regina and other cities.

"To see my vision come to life and have everybody here today definitely makes me pretty emotional, because it started from just sitting in my room creating on the iPad. And now we're here today."