New directory launches in Regina to help BIPOC customers find personal services

A new directory service is aiming to serve Black, Indigenous and people of colour in Regina and Toronto.

Nylut Directory Services is meant to help them find skin and hair care services that cater specifically to them.

It also features tattoo artists, photographers and videographers.

Co-founder Faith Olanipekun said before she started the directory, she struggled to find those service providers herself.

"Wanted to get my laser treatment, and I spent months trying to find the right person, and then I finally found someone and I went there and they told me, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I can't work on your skin tone. You're just too dark.' Just because of the melanin. And so it was really annoying for me because I spent so many months searching," she said.

Nylut also includes a Positive Place Rating system for people in the LGBTQ+ community to find and review businesses based on being welcoming and knowledgeable about their particular needs.

Olanipekun said it's a great resource for people seeking services, but also an opportunity for businesses to reach communities of potential clients.

"Because a lot of businesses are trying to get to the BIPOC individuals, trying to get to the LGBTQ folks, though sometimes a lot of people just don't know about those businesses. And so having a business on Nylut allows you to get that, you know, that clientele that you've been looking for," she said.