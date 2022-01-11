New professional development course aims to build bridges between Indigenous, non-Indigenous people

An Indigenous educator hopes a new professional development course will fuel engagement and critical dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

"It is extremely important because there are so many misconceptions, misunderstandings, stereotypes that have been established, because of not understanding the impacts of the past and the impacts of colonization," said Reila Bird. "If you understand the truth of what has happened over time, it is easier to understand what is happening today. It is easier to make changes."

Bird is the director of the Indigenous Continuing Education Centre (ICEC), which opened at the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) in Regina in June 2021. She believes the more understanding there is about the Indigenous history, the better chances there are for reconciliation.

The new professional development online course from the ICEC is called 4 Seasons of Reconciliation. It promotes a renewed relationship between Indigenous Peoples and Canadians.

"It's a short course, but it is a start - a stepping stone for further learning and understanding," said Bird.

The Indigenous Continuing Education Centre is based in Regina. (Indigenous Continuing Education Center)

The course examines the history and culture of Indigenous communities in Canada, the history of residential schools and the treaties around the country, in the past, present and future.

Bird said the recent discovery of unmarked graves were an eye-opener for some non-Indigenous people and highlighted the need for education about residential schools.

"It opens up a lot of eyes to the fact that indigenous people have experienced very, very traumatic events and continue to experience those events in a different light," she said.

This three-hour course is a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action No. 57, which calls upon federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments to provide education to public servants on the history of Aboriginal peoples. The call says this will require skills- based training in intercultural competency, conflict resolution, human rights and anti-racism.

ICEC also plans to develop more professional development workshops, including one focusing on the impacts of residential school.

Family ties to residential schools

Bird said she is passionate about reconciliation because she has family members that attended residential schools.

"I have family members that have been impacted in a very, very negative way, and continue to struggle with the impacts of residential school, including my own personal self."

People who have taken the 4 Seasons of Reconciliation course so far are appreciative of what they have learned, she said. Bird referred to one email she received from a local non-profit organization that works closely with Indigenous youth.

"This employee was very appreciative of the opportunity to be able to access the course because of the truths she wasn't aware of. Because of that, she wants to know more. We had promised to follow up with her once we get [more] course offerings established," Bird read.

Organizations including corporations and school divisions are echoing these sentiments.

"Professional development is key to understanding who you're working with and the demographic within the schools, within the organizations within our province," she said.

