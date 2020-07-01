New ALS treatment added to provincial drug plan

The government of Saskatchewan has agreed to cover the cost of a new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Radicava has been added to the Saskatchewan Drug Plan.

The medication is taken intravenously and meant to help slow the progression of ALS — commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease — in its early stages.

"While this is not a cure for ALS, we are proud to offer coverage for this treatment that can help people in the early stages of ALS slow the rate of progression of their disease," said Health Minister Jim Reiter in a statement.

According to the province, the drug costs about $123,000 per patient in their first year of treatment, and $120,000 for every year after.

"We are so pleased that the government of Saskatchewan recognizes the importance of this new drug for the ALS community," said Denis Simard, executive director of the ALS Society of Saskatchewan.

"We thank them for supporting those who will now have access to this treatment option by including it on the provincial formulary."