New net-metering program must consider those without solar power: Scott Moe

Part of the reason the Saskatchewan government is reviewing and replacing its now-cancelled net metering program is to accommodate the needs of people who can't afford to invest in solar power.

Premier Scott Moe took questions on Wednesday in Saskatoon about the controversial cancellation of the program, which the province says will be replaced within weeks, for the first time.

"So we need to balance the needs of everyone if you will," Moe said.

"Those that want to make the investment in renewables — and we most certainly want to make that possible — but we also need to balance the needs of those that need power and aren't able to make that investment."

SaskPower said last week the cancelled program would have required a seven per cent increase to all rate-payers in order to continue.

The program allowed SaskPower customers who were connected to the provincial grid to generate their own electricity through solar panels, feed it into the grid and get energy credits for any excess they generated.

Last week, the province announced the program — which was slated to continue until 2021 — had reached its megawatt capacity two years early and would not be taking new subscribers until further notice.

The minister responsible for SaskPower, Dustin Duncan, said the agreement SaskPower and cabinet struck up was only for 16 megawatts, and potential problems could have arisen if it had continued past the cap.

The decision to cancel the program has drawn criticism for not giving enough notice to customers who invested in solar power with a view to signing up for the program.

SaskPower announced last week it was halting its solar power net metering program due to higher-than-expected demand. (Shutterstock/vchal)

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili also accused the province of putting the "burgeoning" solar industry at risk.

Moe said Duncan is working diligently to come up with a new program "sooner rather than later."

"This is a positive for building capacity in the industry and now we need to ensure that as we move forward that we have a sustainable program in place so that people can participate in that net metering but it's also affordable for those that are unable to."