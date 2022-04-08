Companies fined after beaver dam removal floods Nesslin Lake in northern Sask.

Two forestry companies and a contractor have been fined for their roles in 2019 road repairs gone wrong that led to flooding in a northern Saskatchewan lake, the province says.

A track hoe was used to remove a beaver dam during road repairs in July 2019 near Nesslin Lake, about 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon, the province said in a Friday news release.

Water and other sediment leaked into a creek before flowing south into the lake, causing water levels to rise quickly and resulting in flooding.

As part of an agreement that concluded on Tuesday, the forestry companies A.C. Logging Ltd. of Spiritwood and Carrier Forest Products Ltd. of Big River accepted responsibility for their roles in the incident and contributed a total of $95,000 to the provincial Impacted Sites Fund.

A.C. Logging paid $20,000 and Carrier paid $75,000 into the fund, which provides support for the cleanup of contaminated sites across the province.

The contractor, OS-ARC Enterprises Ltd., carried out the road repairs, working on behalf of Carrier and A.C. Logging.

The Big River contractor pleaded guilty to one count under The Environmental Management and Protection Act last October and was fined a total of $17,500 in Prince Albert Provincial Court.