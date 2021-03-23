Ness Creek Music Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

For the second year in a row, the Ness Creek Music Festival has been cancelled due to concerns over spreading COVID-19.

Organizers cancelled the festival, which was scheduled to run from July 15 to July 18, through an emailed announcement late Monday night.

"We are cautiously optimistic about being able to provide some form of "Ness Magic" on a much smaller scale, so keep an eye on our social media channels for more information," the organizers said in the statement.

As of Monday, there were 205 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of cases to 31,842.

Ness Creek organizers said they had contacted anyone who had already ordered tickets.

Last year, the festival, which is normally held near the town of Big River, 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon, hosted musical acts online.

Other major festivals in the province including the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, scheduled for July 9 to July 18 and the Regina Folk Festival, scheduled for Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, are still planning to move forward this summer.

In December, the Saskatchewan Summer Games cancelled its program of events that was to be held in July in Lloydminster, about 530 kilometres northwest of Regina.