Needle cleanup underway in Regina as snow melts

Several organizations in Regina are hitting the streets to clean up needles that are starting to show as the winter snow melts.

White Pony Lodge held a community clean up last weekend, while AIDS Programs South Saskatchewan (APSS) postponed its outing to May 1 due to the recent snow storm.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Street Project van, run by a handful of community health workers and a registered nurse, surveils the city and stops where it's needed.

"We don't want to live in a city where there are needles everywhere," said Laurel Stang, a supervisor for the SHA communicable disease and sexual health program.

The Street Project van offers multiple services, including needle pickup or exchanges, and it can lend a sharps deposit box to a member of the public if they want to safely store needles.

Laurel Stang, a supervisor for the Saskatchewan Health Authority's communicable disease and sexual health program, demonstrates the sharps equipment the agency's Street Project van has at its disposal. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

The Regina Fire Department, which provides support for needle pickup when the Street Project or APSS are unavailable, has received fewer calls this spring than normal, said deputy chief Dustin McCullogh.

"We do see that spring melt lead to an uptick in calls, but we haven't seen that this year," McCullogh said.

The fire department had received 30 calls last spring regarding needles, he said. But as of last week, it had only received 22.

Some of the calls originated from historical hotspots, such as the North Central area, he said, but they have otherwise been scattered throughout the city.

The Street Project van is stationed in downtown Regina. Stang said most of the calls it gets come from areas such as the downtown and North Central, but the van will travel throughout the city.

The Regina Fire Department has received fewer calls so far this spring than normal for needle pickup service, said deputy Chief Dustin McCullogh. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

In addition to needle pickup, the van provides safe supply of drug-use equipment and can act as people's first point of contact for health care, she said.

From January through March, 41 people have died in Regina from apparent overdoses, according to Regina Police Service data.

"Without having access to clean supplies, people can actually spread various different diseases," Stang said, listing hepatitis and HIV, among others, which can be contracted through injection.

"We try to help people to clean their skin, use safely — help them to learn safer practices to keep them healthy, so that they can continue to have long lives."

The van can refer people to rehab or detox, but also helps people use drugs safely, Stang said. People can also exchange used needles for new ones at the van, Stang said.

Reginans who find needles can contact the Street Project, APSS or Regina Fire and Protective Services.

The organizations won't grab needles located on private property, but they may provide the materials needed to dispose of them safely. The City of Regina website also provides best practices for property owners.

There are four community drop boxes for needles: