Nearly 4,000 auto insurance claims made after recent Sask. storm

More than 3,700 insurance claims have been made to SGI for vehicle damage caused by intense storms on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

There were also 714 claims related to property damage to homes, businesses or farms as of Thursday afternoon.

In Assiniboia, 130 kilometres southwest of Regina, there were reports of golf ball-sized hail.

"It's been busy every day since, with phone calls and inquiries about the hail damage," said Chuck Rust, owner of Chuck's Collision.

Nathan Rust in Assiniboia holds a hailstone with a circumference slightly larger than a loonie. (Submitted by Nathan Rust)

Rust's own vehicles were also damaged by hail, but he said he'll wait for others to submit their insurance claims before he does his own. He also said this is the second damage-causing storm in a fairly short amount of time.

"The last big hailstorm we had was 25 years ago, and now we've had two significant storms in two years," he said.

"We're not used to it, that's for sure."

Another person who said they're not used to it is James Newman. Properties in his Regina neighbourhood were extensively damaged by the Aug. 31 storm.

"It was a little bit shocking, definitely terrifying. Like nothing I've ever experienced in my lifetime that I can remember," Newman said.

Newman had just got one of his vehicles back from the shop after it was rear-ended two months ago. Now it's damaged again.

"Both of my vehicles were out in the driveway, as was my trailer, and it looked like somebody took a semi-automatic pellet gun to them," he said.

James Newman's trailer was damaged by hail during the storm. (Submitted by James Newman)

He said there was also damage to his shingles, downspouts and garage doors, and thinks that most of his neighbours likely have similar damage.

Newman said he's in the early process of making claims for both his vehicles and his home.

According to SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy, people with damaged vehicles can take them to SGI-accredited body shops, not just claim centres, for assessments.

He said most customers looking for appointments should be able to get an assessment within a month or so.