Youth airlifted to Regina hospital after near drowning at Moose Jaw's Wakamow Valley

A youth was airlifted to Regina after a near drowning at Wakamow Valley in Moose Jaw Friday afternoon.

Police, the city's fire department and EMS were called at 5:38 p.m. Friday to Wakamow Valley, a Moose Jaw park, with a report a youth had gone underwater while swimming and could not be located, according to a Friday night news release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

Police said bystanders had repeatedly tried without success to find the youth.

Emergency services arrived and found the youth in medical distress.

STARS air ambulance was contacted and the youth was transported to Regina.

Moose Jaw police say they are not releasing the identity of the youth at this time.