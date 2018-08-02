14-year-old's cool, calm saves coach and son from near-drowning

Don Munro remembers how slowly time seemed to turn, as he and his son desperately tried to stay above water and not drown.

"All I could think about was my wife. I could see our cabin, my clients, my little girl, my little boy," he said. "It was so vivid, I could see the water coming in my mouth and going out my nose.

"It was happening so slow — I just couldn't believe we were in this position."

Munro is a Crossfit trainer, a strong swimmer and athlete, who never would have believed he could be at risk of drowning.

He'd taken his eight-year-old son, Cohen, out for a swim at Greig Lake, in Meadow Lake Provincial Park. With them was 14-year-old Jacob Boissonneault, who'd started training with Munro as his coach a few years ago, with the two sharing a close relationship and bond.

The three were diving in and out of the water on a hot and windy day in July. Cohen took off his life-jacket and dove under the water, coming up far from the boat.

Don Munro said it was a hot and windy day in July, when he and his son nearly drowned at Greig Lake, located at Saskatchewan's Meadow Lake Provincial Park. (Submitted by Don Munro)

Panic response sets in

After he emerged from the water, a pontoon boat came up behind Cohen, sending waves that went over his head.

"I thought, 'Oh I'm a strong swimmer, I'll just swim over to him, grab him and put him in the boat,'" Munro told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

But by the time Munro had swum over to his son, Cohen was panicking even more.

"And with his panic, he started to chop at my arms and grab onto my shoulders and push me under. And really quickly, it got really ugly, really fast."

Cohen kept shouting, "Dad do something!"

But it took all Munro's energy just to keep his son's head out of the water.

"I can't believe all the experiences I've had in my life and I was at that point, of going to die."

He yelled at Boissonneault to start the boat. That's when the 14-year-old turned the throttle and headed toward them.

'Just like magic'

"I thought I had to do something, fast," said Boissonneault, recalling the rescue. "I just stayed calm."

"It was just like magic," recalled Munro. "I had nothing left. And all of a sudden, the boat was right beside me and he grabbed my arm."

Boissonneault was able to pull Munro onto the ladder, with both the father and son able to get back on the boat.

But Munro said the experience left him shaken, that the fear and anxiety has disrupted his sleeping and eating in the days after.

Even though he's a strong swimmer, he now realizes he should have done things differently, making Cohen keep his life-jacket on, or bringing a boat or life-jacket to his son instead of diving in, without considering the situation.

To him, it was Boissonneault's cool and calm reaction that saved the day.

"This is what he was meant to do in this world, is to step up for people and that's the kind of kid he is," Munro said.

"In a small little way, I trained him to save my life. I'll never forget it — he saved my life."