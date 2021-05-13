Sask. NDP calls for free park access, restaurant meal tax deduction, summer job program rebirth

Standing on the west lawn of the provincial legislature on Thursday, Saskatchewan's Official Opposition Leader and one of his party's critics laid out their vision for summer in the province.

Leader Ryan Meili and economy and jobs critic Aleana Young want to see the province drop the five per cent sales tax on restaurant meals and outdoor entertainment, hire more people and allow people to use provincial parks free of charge.

They said these measures would stimulate the province after more than a year living under various lockdown measures.

It wasn't lost on Meili that his party was called out in recent weeks for asking for more stringent measures to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

"It's important that we do the right things at the right time," he said.

"There was a right time to take serious public health measures and get things under control … Now, finally, thanks to the arrival of vaccines, thanks to being past virus season, we're headed into a summer where we've got some hope."

Meili said the NDP and its MLAs have heard "a lot of demand" from local businesses to remove the PST on food sales first introduced in 2017.

Young noted the NDP opposed the government's introduction of the PST when it was brought into effect and said it hurt restaurant owners.

Owners, she said, are doing all they can to save jobs, but costs are adding up.

Meanwhile the party also called on the government to reintroduce the Gradworks program, which operated through the Crown Investment Corporation and was nixed in 2016 to aid in recovering from a $1 billion provincial deficit.

The program, Meili said, was responsible for providing young people with more jobs through the summer months.

Lastly, the Opposition Leader called on the provincial government to remove entrance fees for provincial parks for the 2021 season. He said the move would promote COVID-safe activities outdoors at a time when cases are still being reported and variants of concern, which are more likely to leave people in intensive care or dead, are still present.

"Going out to your provincial park, or your regional park, that's something you can do really safely," he said. "Let's make that easier for people."

'A party just not serious'

Minister of Trade and Export Jeremy Harrison disagreed with the NDP's concerns during question period Thursday.

"With respect to their list, it really is a sign of a party that is just not serious," Harrison said.

He pointed out the province doesn't have a sales tax on outdoor entertainment or events of that nature, an error Meili later admitted to making in Thursday morning's announcement.

Harrison claimed summer jobs were booming comparatively now, with 220 students employed by the Crown Investment Corporation, versus the roughly 80 that were hired through the "redundant" Gradworks program when it operated.

When pushed further on whether or not he thought the province needed a plan to support restaurants, Harrison noted restaurants and bars in Saskatchewan were allowed to operate during the pandemic, something that wasn't allowed in many other jurisdictions.

Aleana Young said the province's decision to introduce PST on restaurant meal sales was harmful in 2017 and is still harmful today. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Harrison also said the government supported restaurants and bars substantially throughout the pandemic and that though they were "in a very challenging spot," they were optimistic about the future and thankful of the support they received at the provincial level.

"Are there challenges? Absolutely there are challenges, without question," Harrison said.

"We've given them a chance to get through this and through to the other side and there's a roadmap for them as well, to get back into operation."

A request for comment from the Saskatchewan Hospitality Association, whom Harrison said the provincial government "worked very closely with" in developing tourism sector support, was not returned by deadline.

On the NDP's call for free park access, Harrison noted the provincial parks reported banner year in terms of attendance last year and are poised to do so again this year. He said much of their gate-fees cover services and maintenance for things like boat launches.