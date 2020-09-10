Saskatchewan NDP promises $100 rebate for drivers, insurance rate reduction

The Saskatchewan NDP is promising to send all drivers a $100 rebate if it's elected to form government this fall.

Leader Ryan Meili pulled out the pre-campaign promise in Regina, where he also committed to reduce auto insurance premiums by seven per cent.

He said the money would come from a Saskatchewan Government Insurance savings fund, which has amassed more than $1 billion.

Meili said it's fair to return some of the money to ratepayers and that residents need a government that works to give families extra money.

It's the second election promise Meili has made in less than a week, even though the campaign for the Oct. 26 election hasn't officially started. He previously promised $25/day child care in the province.

The Saskatchewan Party has rolled out a series of attack ads against Meili, labelling him "a risk we can't afford."