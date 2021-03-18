Sask. Opposition calling for rapid testing to be deployed in schools

Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is calling for rapid testing to be deployed in schools as soon as possible.

COVID virus variants in Regina currently make up of the majority of COVID-19 cases in the province. School divisions in Regina are now being told to assume the majority or all of their COVID cases could involve variants of concern.

Education critic Carla Beck said the province has been sitting on rapid tests and they need to get them into schools as soon as possible

"This is no time for the premier to give up his responsibility to provide direction and leadership in our schools," she said Thursday. "This is urgent. This call is coming across the board."

Last month, the premier said rapid testing in Saskatchewan "should have been dispersed sooner."

Beck said having this data from rapid tests in schools will go a long way in knowing what to do next.

"I think it's important that before we go into that Easter break, that we have very clear data about what transmission rates look like in our schools, the number of variant cases in our schools, how many of those cases are present," Beck said.

"And right now, we don't have that. We don't have clear communication. We don't have clear data. We have various reporting techniques around the province and this is leading to a lot of speculation and concern."

Beck said the opposition is not calling to close schools in Regina at the moment.

"There are a lot of reasons to do everything we can now to avoid further lockdown," she said. "Perhaps we get to a point, if transmission is not controlled, where there's no call but to lock down schools."

CBC has reached out to the government for comment on rapid testing in schools.

STF president frustrated tests haven't been deployed

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Patrick Maze echoed Beck in saying he wants rapid testing in schools quickly and is frustrating they haven't been deployed yet.

"Waiting for [cases] to show up is irresponsible," Maze said. "We do not want to have to shut down schools for six weeks."

Maze also said priority vaccination would have gone a long way to making sure schools are safe places again.

When asked if he thought schools were unsafe at the moment, he said, "Definitely."

"If we had the rapid tests, we could at least be detecting where the COVID variant is in our schools and make proactive measures from there. Right now, we're just kind of reacting," he said.