NDP asks Sask. government to support national pharmacare

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is renewing calls for the provincial government to pledge support for a national pharmacare program.

Meili, a physician, has been lobbying for national pharmacare since before he was elected as a MLA.

"When so many people in our province are struggling to make ends meet, it's absolutely vital that everyone can access the prescription medications they need," Meili said in a news release.

On Wednesday, an advisory council appointed by the Liberal government released a report recommending the establishment of a universal, single-payer public pharmacare system.

The report calls for a new drug agency that would draft a national list of prescription medicines that would be covered by the taxpayer, beginning with an initial list of common and essential drugs, by Jan. 1, 2022.

The council recommends that the initial list be expanded to a comprehensive plan by Jan. 2, 2027. When fully implemented, the total cost would be $15 billion a year.

It estimates that once fully implemented the net amount spent on prescription drugs by Canadians would drop by $5 billion.

(Left to right) Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, Dr. Eric Hoskins, Chair of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, at a national pharmacare program press conference in March. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said the government will carefully review the report and its recommendations and that he looks forward to working with the provinces and territories and other stakeholders as it considers "next steps."

She said more information would come in the Liberals' election platform.

"Opting in for universal pharmacare is opting in for the health and well-being of all Saskatchewan people. It's something that will save money and lives, and we need to know whether our Premier is on the right side of this issue," Meili said.

Minister to review report

Saskatchewan's Minister of Health Jim Reiter is the Chair of the Council of Health Ministers. He was on a joint conference call with other ministers on Tuesday discussing national pharmacare.

A spokesperson for the minister said they were given notice late Tuesday afternoon that the report was being released and received an embargoed copy Wednesday morning.

"The Minister will be seeking to engage with his colleagues over the next week to gain an understanding of the implications of the 60 recommendations contained within the report," a government of Saskatchewan statement said.

"Saskatchewan will require more information about the federal government's response to the Advisory Council's report and in particular its funding commitment to make any decisions about Saskatchewan's involvement in a National Pharmacare plan."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his government would take steps to lower drug prices and improve access for those who can't afford it, addressing "gaps" in the system.

The federal NDP has committed to implementing universal pharmacare.