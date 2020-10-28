Sask. NDP CEO John Tzupa leaves role

The Saskatchewan NDP's provincial secretary and CEO John Tzupa has left his role.

Tzupa had been the CEO of Sask. NDP since 2017. He worked for the party on both the provincial and federal election efforts.

The party has named assistant provincial secretary Tim Williams as Tzupa's interim replacement.

"I want to thank John for his service over the last five years as assistant provincial secretary for organization, interim provincial secretary, and the last three years as provincial secretary," said NDP President Linda Osachoff.

"His efforts to modernize party fundraising, develop the summer organizer program, and open a Saskatoon office in the lead up to the election have done much to strengthen our party."

The NDP was soundly defeated in the provincial election last week. As of Friday, with some mail-in ballots still to be counted, the party had 13 seats, the same number it held before the election.

The NDP's percentage of the vote went from 30.28 per cent in 2016 to 30.78 in 2020. It finished behind the newly created pro-independence Buffalo Party in four ridings.

Meili needed mail-in ballots to edge Saskatchewan Party candidate Rylund Hunter in Saskatoon Meewasin.

On Tuesday, Meili announced changes to his staff, naming Sally Housser his interim chief of staff, replacing Adrienne King.

No explanation was given for the change.

"I want to thank Adrienne for her contribution to our caucus and our movement," Meili wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

"Sally is capable, experienced and ready to get to work with our incredible team of MLAs."

Housser worked as a press secretary for both former federal NDP Leader Jack Layton and former Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

Housser is Meili's third chief of staff since he was chosen as leader of the party in March 2018. King replaced Olin Valby in May 2019. Valby replaced George Soule in March 2018. Soule worked under interim leaders Trent Wotherspoon and Nicole Sarauer and is now the director of communications for federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.