Sask. NDP questioning Premier Scott Moe's connection to WE Charity

The Saskatchewan NDP is questioning a trip with ties to the WE charity that Premier Scott Moe took in December 2019 and a $260,000 non-competitive contract for WE Charity to "promote student well-being" in Saskatchewan schools.

"The timeline of events raises serious questions about the propriety and value of this contract," said NDP Education Critic Carla Beck in a release.

"Who made the decision to hand WE Charity this contract, what is it intended to deliver for Saskatchewan students, and why did the Sask. Party choose a Trudeau-linked, Toronto-based charity to develop materials for our schools instead of actually addressing the understaffing and under-resourcing they've caused?"

The Saskatchewan Party said Moe and his wife did go on the WE Charity trip to Kenya in December 2019, but that it was at their own expense and they were not paid for their participation. A statement said the "personal" trip was disclosed to Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner prior to Moe's departure, "to ensure no conflict of interest existed, which was confirmed by the Conflict of Interest Commissioner."

As for the contract, the government said an advanced contract award notice (ACAN) for a one-year mental health pilot of the WE Well-being Program closed on May 29, 2020.

"An ACAN is typically used within the student wellness portfolio when there is evidence that a supplier provides a unique, reliable service that fits the ministry's requirements and complements the suite of resources the ministry provides in a specific area," the government said in a statement.

Moe was aware of the proposal, according to the statement, but didn't have further involvement in the procurement process or contract negotiations. The agreement hasn't been signed because "due diligence" measures continue, the statement said.