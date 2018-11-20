Sask. NDP raises concern about Nutrien executives leaving province

The provincial NDP is questioning the province's response to Nutrien executives moving out of Saskatchewan.

Nutrien only has one senior executive living in Saskatchewan, according to a report from the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. Nutrien announced in February it was cutting 33 office jobs in Saskatchewan.

At the same time, Nutrien said it was moving 100 corporate jobs to the province. The changes stemmed from a merger between PotashCorp and Calgary-based Agrium in 2016, which created Nutrien.

Since then, it appears most of the senior executives who were in Saskatchewan have left.

NDP leader Ryan Meili brought up the issue during Monday's question period. In response, Premier Scott Moe said keeping office jobs in Saskatchewan is important and he plans on speaking with Nutrien officials.

But that wasn't good enough for Meili, who said the government's response on the file has been weak.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said the province's response on the Nutrien file has been weak. (CBC News)

"The premier seems to be asking nicely for an update, which is all very fine but I think that needs to be followed up with a 'This is legislated. If those jobs aren't here, there will be consequences,'" he told reporters.

"When you've got every executive living outside of the province, the connection to local community that has been a hallmark of the potash industry really starts to be eroded."

The government, meanwhile, said Nutrien has actually added employees to its Saskatoon office. Nevertheless, Moe said he plans on meeting with Nutrien officials to discuss the company's future plans in Saskatchewan.

"We've invited the board chair to sit down with myself and explain to us precisely what their operations are, what the intentions of those operations is to be in the future," Moe said after question period.

Premier Scott Moe said he plans to meet with Nutrien officials to discuss the company's future plans in Saskatchewan. (CBC News)

"It's after that discussion we would, will, potentially make any decisions," he said.

"We will continue to work with all of our corporations that are involved in mining potash here in Saskatchewan. That includes Nutrien."

As of February, there were about 4,500 Nutrien employees in the province.

