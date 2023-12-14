Opposition motion for expedited social services hotel expense audit voted down by Sask. gov't

The NDP Opposition says the Saskatchewan Party government is holding up an investigation into rates the province paid for a social services client to stay at a Regina motel owned by Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal.

Saskatchewan's auditor is to investigate the province's procurement and payment practices when people on social assistance need to stay at hotels. That report is expected to be released in December 2024.

On Thursday, NDP MLA Aleana Young made a motion during the standing committee on public accounts (PAC) calling for the provincial auditor to do a special expedited investigation.The NDP made a similar attempt on Nov. 23 following question period. That was turned down.

Young said the public should have answers before polls open for the next election. The provincial election must be called by October 2024.

On Thursday, Sask. Party MLAs voted against a special investigation. That means a report will not be released until after the election.

What prompted the audit

In early November, the NDP invited Evelyn Harper to the legislature to tell her story of being evicted from a government care home and moved into the Sunrise Motel temporarily. She stayed at the motel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10.

Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky offered to pay Harper's motel bills as of Oct. 29.

Opposition NDP MLA Meara Conway said the bills rose dramatically after the province started footing the bill.

A Regina senior who was recently evicted stayed at the Sunrise Motel in east Regina. The Ministry of Social Services paid for her stay. The Opposition NDP says the woman was charged much more than the average rate. The motel is owned by a government MLA. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

In mid-November, the NDP said social services requisition forms show Harper paid $132 for the first night of her stay at Sunrise Motel, but that the price rose to $168.55 per night from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. Conway said the price then rose to $200 from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3. She said a requisition form from Nov. 10 shows Harper was charged $200 for her final night.

The Opposition alleges the province is misusing taxpayer dollars.

"I think there's a lot to answer here. We spent pretty much a month of session continually asking Minister Makowsky [and] asking the premier to clear the air. If there's nothing to hide here, why would you not opt for transparency and accountability?" Young told reporters following the vote on Thursday.

Limited resources

In a statement to the CBC on Thursday, the Government of Saskatchewan called the NDP's motion "redundant."

"It would require additional taxpayer dollars and resources with no assurance the auditor would accept a special assignment, or guarantee of any tangible timelines on returning a special assignment report," said the province.

"We support the independence of the provincial auditor, will continue to fully co-operate with her office and look forward to receiving her report."

Young said that on Wednesday, the provincial auditor told PAC that her office has the resources to do a special investigation and could likely deliver findings before the election, but only if asked to do a special investigation.

"I don't know why the public would be satisfied with waiting until after the election to find out if public money was misused," Young said.

The Sunrise Motel in Regina is owned by Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal. In mid-November the government said Grewal does not "work at or manage the motel." (Alexander Quon/CBC)

She said that by voting against a special investigation, the government is sending a message to voters that it is "playing fast and loose with public resources."

"Families who have never struggled before are picking up groceries, looking at the price and putting them back on the shelf because of high prices. They deserve to know that their hard-earned tax-dollars are being spent responsibly. They deserve answers," said Young.

Young said she anticipates public accountability will be an area of concern during the 2024 provincial election.

She said there has been a steady drip of stories that show a lack of transparency from the Sask. Party government.

"Whether it's the Sunrise Motel, whether it's AIMS ... whether it's a million and a half dollars for a trip to Dubai. This is a government that is not focused on their day job."

Young said the government's "day job" consists of ensuring high quality of living, good economic opportunities, jobs, prosperity and a health-care system that works for Saskatchewan people.