Sask. NDP face social media backlash from controversial photo

The Saskatchewan New Democrat Party are facing a blitz of agitated Twitter users after posting a photo to their Facebook page of at least three MLAs enjoying Friday's Roughriders game without masks, despite being critical of the governments' decision not to require vaccinations for large events.

The photo, which has since been deleted, showed the three MLAs among about six others and was captioned "Celebrating a Rider win in Pil Country!"

Social media users were quick to point out that the NDP have been critical of the provincial governments' relaxed restrictions for large events, like Roughrider games.

In early July, NDP Leader Ryan Meili called the premier's decision not to require proof of vaccination another example of him not taking the pandemic seriously.

"What a horrible thing it would be if the Roughrider games, something we all enjoy and love, became a source of a superspreader event and cost a bunch of people their lives," Meili had said.

While the politicians broke no rules being there, unmasked and within six feet of each other, Twitter users responded unfavourably to their attendance.

In response to a statement, one said, "Do we care you went to the game and tried to enjoy normal life? No. Do we care the hypocrisy you and the rest have showed by advocating against full stadiums with no mandates and then going? Yes."

Another wrote an entire Twitter thread picking apart the party members' actions.

"If you're trying to be the 'responsible' party in the province and calling for vaccine requirements at Rider games and other large events, maybe avoid attending Rider games that *don't* have vaccine requirements," it said in part.

Like some other social media users, they believed the NDP members' actions to be hypocritical. Tom McIntosh, a professor of politics and international studies at the University of Regina, disagrees.

While he said their actions were an example of poor optics, they distinguished themselves from hypocrisy by staying within the constraints of the absent public health orders — unlike the politicians who broke travel restrictions over Christmas.

"All across the country we had politicians get caught out, that was hypocrisy: telling people to follow the rules and then breaking them," McIntosh said. "Nothing in that photo broke any rules. What it did was undercut their message and I think that's unfortunate for them."

'Fully vaccinated, and carrying masks'

The NDP caucus declined comment, ushering instead to a statement on Deputy Leader and Regina Douglas Park MLA Nicole Sarauer's Twitter page.

She was one of at least three MLAs at the game, alongside Aleana Young, Regina University MLA and Deputy House Leader, and Carla Beck, MLA for Regina Lakeview and Caucus chair.

Sarauer admitted to taking the picture with the MLA's and friends and addressed the "questions and concerns" raised by people.

"I want to assure everyone that everyone in that photo was fully vaccinated and carrying masks," her statement read. "We took precautions throughout the game … this did not come across in that photo and we regret that fact."

Sarauer says the NDP still maintains that Rider games should require proof of vaccination so that all attendees can "feel safe at all times."

McIntosh said that masking up could have reduced the backlash.

"It might have made a better point of we're celebrating the return of the Riders but we're also being extra cautious because we think the government hasn't been cautious enough," he said. "If you were wearing your masks, you should have been wearing them in the photo."

McIntosh said he doesn't see the image as a big deal and doesn't expect the blowback to last unless a flurry of new cases stem from Friday's game — but even then, he expects the provincial government to field most of the blame.

Still, he says it will probably lead the party to think twice before posting something similar again.

"In soccer you'd call it an own goal. They just went and scored on themselves."